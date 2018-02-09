SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SANA's Special Interview Lip Sync for DAHYUN!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SANA's Special Interview Lip Sync for DAHYUN!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.09 15:41 조회 재생수32
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SANAs Special Interview Lip Sync for DAHYUN!
K-pop girl group TWICE had interview in Japan, and SANA from the group kindly helped her member DAHYUN for the interview in Japanese.

On February 6, TWICE was on Nippon TV show 'ZIP!' and had interview.TWICEFor the interview, DAHYUN introduced what amazed her when she arrived in Japan.

However, when DAHYUN tried to explain automatic doors on taxis in Japan, she could not skillfully express her stories and feelings from the language barrier.

Although DAHYUN tried to use body language and onomatopoeia, she still had difficulties in explaining her stories, and seemed she was in confusion.TWICEWhen she was struggling from speaking Japanese, SANA quietly said something to DAHYUN in secret, and DAHYUN abruptly started to speak fluent Japanese.

This sudden elevation of language skill comes from SANA's help.

DAHYUN tried various facial expressions along SANA's Japanese, and her lip sync showed the perfect harmony of the teammates.TWICEAs SANA was speaking in Japanese, the other members covered SANA's mouth and helped them have sneaky, secretive know-how for the interview.

As soon as SANA and DAHYUN finished the interview with perfect timing, the members burst into laughter.TWICEOn this day, TWICE held promotions for their second single 'Candy Pop' in Japan, released on February 7.

(Credit= Nippon TV ZIP!, Online Community, 'TWICE' Official Website)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호