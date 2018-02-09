[SBS Star] VIXX N and HONGBIN Get Invited to IOC President's Dinner

K-pop boy group VIXX's member N and HONGBIN were invited to an exclusive dinner hosted by the President of International Olympic Committee (IOC).On February 8, N uploaded a picture of him with HONGBIN smiling at the camera in a fancy room with the caption that said, "Diary of the day: Dinner with HONGBIN in PyeongChang. We were invited by the IOC President."In the photo, they are dressed formally in a black suit which makes their perfect body ratio stand out.On February 5, VIXX performed at the IOC General Assembly's opening ceremony and showed off their oriental charms with the song 'Shangri-La'.'2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics' has begun as of February 9, and N and HONGBIN were privileged to have spent a wonderful evening at an exclusive dinner the night before the event.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'achahakyeon' Instagram, KTV/SBS funE)(SBS Star)