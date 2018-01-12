SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] From Fanboy to Game Mate; Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon & BTS' V!
[SBS Star] From Fanboy to Game Mate; Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon & BTS' V!

작성 2018.01.12
Did you know that rookie boy group Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon picked BTS' V as his role model?

Park Ji Hoon, VRecently, it was revealed that Park Ji Hoon not only met his role model in person, but also they get to play games together.
V Life Golden Disc AwardsDuring the backstage live broadcast of 'The 32nd Golden Disc Awards', the interviewer asked V if he knows about Park Ji Hoon's love for him.

V smiled brightly and replied, "I met him in person, and we talked. I told him that we should play games together someday. Ji Hoon, let's meet in the games!".
V Life Golden Disc AwardsNot only that, BTOB's Seo Eunkwang revealed that there is a game crew among boy groups' members.

Seo Eunkwang said, "There's a family called 'We are the strongest idols' that I play games with. The members are from BTS, B.A.P, VIXX, and Wanna One is our newest edition."

He added, "We play 'League of Legends' together. Ji Hoon took the supporting role, and he is amazing."

(Credit= 'bangtan.official' 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, V Live) 

(SBS Star)
