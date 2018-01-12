[SBS Star] K-pop Stars are Ready for the '2018 PyeongChang' Winter Olympics!

Many K-pop artists are currently gearing up for upcoming big event of the year!On January 11, the national campaign site 'Hello PyeongChang' revealed the lineup of K-pop artists scheduled to perform during the Winter Olympics.First off, BIGBANG's TAEYANG is set to perform on February 10 as the honorary ambassador.Followed by TAEYANG, the star-studded lineup includes Red Velvet, WINNER, Beenzino, BLACKPINK, DJ DOC, FTISLAND, NCT, Girl's Day, U-KISS, LABOUM, Hwang Chiyeul, Kwak Jineon, John Park and many more.Meanwhile, the '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games' take place throughout Gangwon-do province on February 9 to 25, 2018.The artists will perform at the Medal Plaza until the Closing Ceremony on February 25.Stay tuned for more updates!(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'TAEYANG' 'OfficialYGWINNER' 'RedVelvet' Facebook)(SBS Star)