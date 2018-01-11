SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] American TV Series 'Silicon Valley' Features BTS' 'MIC Drop'
작성 2018.01.11 16:06 조회 재생수16
K-pop sensation BTS' 'MIC Drop' (Steve Aoki Remix) was featured in the official teaser for HBO's hit TV series 'Silicon Valley'.

On January 10, HBO revealed a teaser for the fifth season of 'Silicon Valley', which returns on March 25.
 

This proved that BTS and its hit single 'MIC Drop' is indeed loved by not only K-pop fans but also who are not familiar with K-pop.
Silicon Valley HBO'Silicon Valley' is an award-winning TV series about five men who founded a tech startup in Silicon Valley.
Silicon Valley HBOThe series premiered its first season in 2014, and the fifth season is scheduled to air this year.
BTS (funE)Meanwhile, BTS awarded at 'The 32nd Golden Disc Awards' yesterday with 'Spring Day'.

(Credit= 'ibighit' 'SiliconHBO' Facebook, 'HBO' YouTube, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
