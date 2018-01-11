SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun to Reveal Her Reason for Leaving YG
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun to Reveal Her Reason for Leaving YG

Korean actress Koo Hye Sun shared about the reason why she decided to leave YG Entertainment.
Koo Hye SunOn January 10, Koo Hye Sun held a press conference for her exhibition 'Mystery Pink' at Seoul Arts Center, Seoul.

During the press conference, Koo Hye Sun opened up about her recent departure from YG Entertainment.
Koo Hye SunKoo Hye Sun said, "It was my first time to move to another agency since my debut. I knew this question would be asked, so I thought about it for a while."

She continued, "Rather than having a specific reason, I just thought about myself. I believed that it is a right thing to choose the path that I want to walk, making my own choices without anyone being responsible for me."
Koo Hye SunAs for her career as an actress, Koo Hye Sun said, "I wasn't able to solely focus on acting in the past. Now that I made a decision, I would like to focus more on acting."
Koo Hye SunAfter leaving YG Entertainment, Koo Hye Sun signed her exclusive contract with a startup label called PARTNERS Park.
Koo Hye SunHer film exhibition 'Mystery Pink' takes place on January 11 until February 5.

(Credit= 'OfficialHyeSun' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
