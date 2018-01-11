[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun to Reveal Her Reason for Leaving YG

Korean actress Koo Hye Sun shared about the reason why she decided to leave YG Entertainment.On January 10, Koo Hye Sun held a press conference for her exhibition 'Mystery Pink' at Seoul Arts Center, Seoul.During the press conference, Koo Hye Sun opened up about her recent departure from YG Entertainment.Koo Hye Sun said, "It was my first time to move to another agency since my debut. I knew this question would be asked, so I thought about it for a while."She continued, "Rather than having a specific reason, I just thought about myself. I believed that it is a right thing to choose the path that I want to walk, making my own choices without anyone being responsible for me."As for her career as an actress, Koo Hye Sun said, "I wasn't able to solely focus on acting in the past. Now that I made a decision, I would like to focus more on acting."After leaving YG Entertainment, Koo Hye Sun signed her exclusive contract with a startup label called PARTNERS Park.Her film exhibition 'Mystery Pink' takes place on January 11 until February 5.(Credit= 'OfficialHyeSun' Facebook)(SBS Star)