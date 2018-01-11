SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] WINNER's MINO Revealed that an Idol Gave Him Number During 'Golden Disc Awards'
[SBS Star] WINNER's MINO Revealed that an Idol Gave Him Number During 'Golden Disc Awards'

K-pop boy group WINNER's MINO(Song Min Ho) revealed that he received an idol star's phone number backstage during 'Golden Disc Awards'.

On January 10, the '32nd Golden Disc Awards' took place at KINTEX, Ilsan.

Many K-pop artists including WINNER, BTS, Wanna One, IU, TWICE, BTOB and more attended the award ceremony.
WINNER MINODuring the interview backstage, WINNER revealed a fellow star in a different idol group gave a phone number to MINO.

MINO said, "I was walking backstage and someone suddenly gave me a piece of napkin with a phone number on it." And other members of WINNER reacted, "Oh, what a skillful method!"
BTOB Seo EunkwangThe idol star who gave number to MINO was actually BTOB's Seo Eunkwang.

According to fans, Seo Eunkwang always expressed his wish to become close friends with MINO, and was hoping to exchange numbers one day.
BTOB Seo EunkwangAs they finally get to know each other, many people are cheering for their cute bromance!

(Credit= SBS funE, 'OfficialYGWINNER' 'BTOBofficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
