[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Shares about Starring in Davichi's Music Video

K-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel talked about how he feels to star in female ballad duo Davichi's upcoming music video.Previously, it was revealed that Kang Daniel have chosen as the lead role for Davichi's comeback title track music video.After wrapping up the shooting, Kang Daniel expressed, "I am really happy to star in Davichi's music video."He continued, "As it is the music video for Davichi's 10th debut anniversary album, I filmed with congratulations and respect in mind. Please look forward to Davichi's upcoming full album."It was reported that Kang Daniel acts someone who still misses his past lover as he walks through places they made memories together.Davichi's third full album is scheduled to release later this month.(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' 'officialdavichi' Facebook)(SBS Star)