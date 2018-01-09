[SBS Star] Revamped INFINITE's Much-anticipated Comeback with 'TOP SEED'

K-pop boy group INFINITE is finally back as 6.On January 8, INFINITE dropped its newest full album 'TOP SEED' after one of its member Hoya's departure in August.It is the group's first release after a year and four mouths, since its 2016 release 'INFINITE ONLY'.The album includes 12 tracks in total, with the electro pop-genre title track 'Tell Me'.The song depicts one's regretful mind for past relationship, with catchy hooks and sophisticated melody.While 'Tell Me' is a bit toned down from INFINITE's previous hits, it still showcases the members' well-known, perfectly synchronized choreography.Check out INFINITE's 'Tell Me' music video below.(Credit= 'woolliment' YouTube, 'ifnt7' Facebook)(SBS Star)