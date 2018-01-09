[SBS Star] Revamped INFINITE's Much-anticipated Comeback with 'TOP SEED'

On January 8, INFINITE dropped its newest full album 'TOP SEED' after one of its member Hoya's departure in August.
▶ [SBS Star] Hoya Decides Not to Renew His Contract, Leaves INFINITE
It is the group's first release after a year and four mouths, since its 2016 release 'INFINITE ONLY'.
The album includes 12 tracks in total, with the electro pop-genre title track 'Tell Me'.
The song depicts one's regretful mind for past relationship, with catchy hooks and sophisticated melody.
While 'Tell Me' is a bit toned down from INFINITE's previous hits, it still showcases the members' well-known, perfectly synchronized choreography.
Check out INFINITE's 'Tell Me' music video below.
(Credit= 'woolliment' YouTube, 'ifnt7' Facebook)
(SBS Star)