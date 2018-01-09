[SBS Star] Main Casts of 'Maze Runner' Visit SBS This Week!

The main casts of Hollywood film 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure'―Dylan O'Brien, Thomas Sangster and Ki Hong Lee, will be visiting Korea!Not only that, the three actors will be making guest appearances on Korea's popular radio show, SBS POWER FM's 'Cultwo Show'.This will be the first time that any foreign celebrities to join the broadcast as guests.The three actors will be telling behind-the-scene stories from their 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' filming set, as well as their chemistry from the series' beginning to the end.While the actors are scheduled to go live on 'Cultwo show' on January 11 at 2 PM KST, the movie is set to premiere on January 17 in Korea.Stay tuned!(Credit= 20th Century Fox Korea)(SBS Star)