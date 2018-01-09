[SBS Star] SHINee to Continue Its Group Promotions as 4

K-pop boy group SHINee will be holding their concert in Japan as scheduled.SHINee was scheduled to hold 'SHINee WORLD THE BEST 2018 ~ FROM NOW ON' in February in Japan's Tokyo Dome and Kyosera Dome.However, after the tragic loss of its member Jonghyun, SHINee halted all of its group/solo promotions.After making a decision to proceed the scheduled concert, SHINee's ONEW, Key, MINHO and TAEMIN wrote handwritten letters to their fans on January 9.Onew wrote,"Hello, this is SHINee's ONEW. I don't know what to say first.I'm beyond thankful to our fans protecting and caring about our members, and I am so sorry for making you to worry.I thought we wouldn't be able to perform. But Jonghyun's mother told us to never give up, so I believed that I should work harder if we could give comfort to someone who is longing and in pain (for late Jonghyun).I am lacked, but I want to do my best for SHINee. It will be difficult, but I will utmostly do my best.I believe nothing will be changed, because Jonghyun is forever SHINee, and he will always be in our hearts.I will continue to work hard as SHINee. Thank you."Key wrote,"Hello, this is SHINee's Key.So many people have been worried about me, so I'm trying to go back to my normal life.Sometimes I cry when Jonghyun's traces bring me the memories, but I'm working hard to overcome my emotions by thinking that I'm still with Jonghyun.I know many people support SHINee and want us to keep our group promotions, and I also thought a lot about it, and I felt like it's impossible to give up everything for a peace of mind.While many people were drawing concerns about us, we decided to continue our Japan concerts.This decision would be something that Jonghyun wanted from us, and I belive that it is the most SHINee-like thing to keep our promise with fans with a good performance.This year marks SHINee's 10th debut anniversary. Thank you so much for supporting and cheering us all the time, and we will repay your love through SHINee-like stage.I love you, and thank you so much."MINHO wrote,"Hello, this is SHINee's Minho.Regarding SHINee's concerts in Japan, we came to a cautious conclusion after the members each thought alone and also gathered to discuss about it.While writing this, I'm having a lot of emotions and things going on in my mind. But I am writing this to relay my thoughts in a calm manner.There must be some who embrace this decision, while others worry about it.We also don't know what the right answer is at the moment, but we believe that keeping our promise to you is the best answer.All the memories we have with the members, the staffs and the fans are irreplaceable, one of the most precious and happy things we have.Nothing can replace Jonghyun's place, and I'm worried about the quality of our stage, but I will put my sincerity in our stages thinking that Jonghyun is always on stage with us.Just like Jonghyun and the rest of us promised with you, we will keep singing for you.It's harder than anyone could possibly imagine, but I know that you will give us strength for us to move on to keep our promise.SHINee will fill our moments with gratefulness at every moment for you and Jonghyun. Thank you for your warm support in this cold winter. Thank you so much."Lastly, TAEMIN wrote,"Hello, this is SHINee's TAEMIN.To be honest, I didn't have much confidence to hold a concert. However, I wanted to keep our promise with fans, and I didn't want to say goodbye to SHINee members in the future.I was the happiest and the most peaceful state of mind when I was with my members and the fans. I didn't want to give up as I got more fond to the name 'SHINee' as well as the members.I do know the future won't be easy for us, but I will try my best to keep the name 'SHINee' to shine without losing its light or being forgotten.The members and you are the ones who gave such beautiful memories to me. I am thankful, and I want to keep the memories for a long time.I want to keep being loved as SHINee, and I want to show our member in the sky that we will step up and stand on the stage with confidence.Please keep watching us, and I am sorry for making you to worry. Take care yourselves in this cold weather, and happy new year."(Credit= 'SHINee' Official Website)(SBS Star)