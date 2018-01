Disbanded girl group SISTAR's vocalist, SOYOU is finally back as a solo artist.On January 7, SOYOU made an appearance at SBS 'Inkigayo' and unveiled her new track 'The Night'.'The Night' is the title track of SOYOU's first solo album 'RE:BORN', produced by Primary.The soft mid-tempo R&B song depicts the heart-fluttering emotions of a couple who just started dating.Check out SOYOU's 'The Night' stage and her exclusive interview with SBS 'Inkigayo'.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)