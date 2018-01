K-pop boy group BIGBANG's G-DRAGON left a belated new year greetings to his fans.On January 9, G-DRAGON posted a photo of him with a cat on his Instagram.Along with the photo, G-DRAGON wrote, "Please take a good care of me again this year. I(cat's name), everything's gonna be alright. It's a bit late but happy new year everyone!"Earlier on January 1, G-DRAGON was shrouded in dating rumor with singer-actress Lee Juyeon.However, no actions taken from the two celebrities nor their agencies regarding the rumor.(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)