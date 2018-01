This 12-member rookie boy group has been sweeping the K-pop scene lately.On January 7, THE BOYZ made an appearance at SBS 'Inkigayo' and performed to its debut track 'Boy'.'Boy' is the title track of THE BOYZ's first mini-album 'THE FIRST'.Debuted in December, the rookie group has been garnering many people's attention with its powerful performances.The lyrics of 'Boy' depict the own story of members who fearlessly challenge to achieve their dreams.Check out THE BOYZ's 'Boy' performance on SBS 'Inkigayo' right now!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)