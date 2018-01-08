SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] T-ARA Cannot be Named as 'T-ARA' from Now On; Here's Why
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] T-ARA Cannot be Named as 'T-ARA' from Now On; Here's Why

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.08 16:43 조회 재생수72
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] T-ARA Cannot be Named as T-ARA from Now On; Heres Why
K-pop girl group T-ARA may not be able to promote under the name 'T-ARA' for at least 10 years.

On January 3, entire members of T-ARA left their management agency MBK Entertainment without disbanding.
T-ARAShortly after their departure, news outlets reported that MBK Entertainment had applied to register a trademark for the name '티아라' 'T-ARA' at the Korean Intellectual Property Office on December 28.

If the application is accepted, the members cannot continue their career under the name of T-ARA.
T-ARAIt was also reported that even if the members decide to use a different name, they will have to pay royalties to MBK if they wish to perform any songs they had released as T-ARA.

Many people draw similarities between T-ARA and Highlight(former BEAST)'s situation, as Highlight's members were not able to use their first group name 'BEAST' after they left CUBE Entertainment due to trademark issue.
T-ARAFollowing the reports, MBK Entertainment stated, "We did submit our application to register a trademark for 'T-ARA'. We believe that we are well justified applying for this trademark (as the former agency of the group)."

The agency continued, "Unlike BEAST's situation, we had a beautiful parting with the members. As the members have not decided on their future plans yet, we are sorry to be criticized for our actions."
T-ARAExclusive contracts of T-ARA's four members with MBK Entertainment expired in December 2017, and all members decided not to renew their contract.

(Credit= 'KIPRIS' Official Website, 'officialtara' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호