[SBS Star] JYP's Stray Kids to Release Pre-debut Album 'Mixtape'

Stray Kids joined as the first rookie group of this year's K-pop scene!On January 8, JYP Entertainment's new boy group Stray Kids dropped its pre-debut album 'Mixtape' at 12:00 PM KST.The album 'Mixtape' includes seven songs in total―'Hellevator' 'Grrr' 'Young Wings' 'YAYAYA' 'GLOW' 'School Life' and '4419'.All seven songs are reportedly composed by the members themselves.JYP Entertainment also released the performance video for one of its songs 'Grrr'.In the video, nine members of Stray Kids showed off their charismatic charms through powerful choreography.Check out Stray Kids' 'Grrr' performance video above.(Credit= 'JYPEStrayKids' Facebook, 'jypentertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)