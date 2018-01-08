[SBS Star] Artists and Staffs of SM Ent. Deliver Warmth for the New Year

The home for many idol stars, SM Entertainment kicked off its new year with a heartwarming activity.On January 6, SM Entertainment shared photos and videos of its artists and staffs participating in a volunteer event.The artists and staffs, broadly known as 'SMTOWN FRIENDS', delivered coal briquettes to low-income families in Korea.SM wrote, "SMTOWN FRIENDS started off the new year with a meaningful activity! Celebrities and staffs from SM Entertainment, ESteem, Mystic Entertainment, Galaxia SM and Speeker gathered to deliver warmth.In this cold winter, we hope that we were able to provide a small help to those in need. Happy new year!"In the photos uploaded, celebrities including TVXQ's Max Changmin, Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Donghae, Red Velvet's Irene, Wendy and Seulgi, and f(x)'s Amber were seen along with many more stars and staffs.(Credit= 'SMTOWN' Facebook)(SBS Star)