K-pop artist SUNMI has released her teaser contents and comeback schedule for 'Heroine'.In the first released batch of teaser images, SUNMI dressed in a cobalt blue dress, flaunting her fierce, seductive charm.SUNMI also dropped a moving teaser, where she poses in front of the camera while sunlight shines on her face.SUNMI is scheduled to release her comeback single 'Heroine' on January 18 at 6 PM KST.Stay tuned for more updates!(Credit= 'officialsunmi' Facebook)(SBS Star)