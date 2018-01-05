[SBS Star] The Song Triplets' First Selfie is the Cutest Thing Ever

Korean actor Song Il Kook's triplets are all grown up!On January 4, Song Il Kook shared adorable selfie of Daehan, Minguk and Manse on his Instagram.In the photo, the triplets were seen wearing matching outfits with corky facial expressions.Song Il Kook wrote a caption, "Daehan gathered his brothers and took the triplets' first selfie ever!"The post also included a selfie of Daehan as well, which he took by himself.Song Daehan, Minguk and Manse made their first media appearance on KBS 2TV's 'Superman is Back' when they were babies, beloved by many people across the nation.How adorable are they!(Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram)(SBS Star)