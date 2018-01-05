SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] T.O.P to Resume His Mandatory Military Duty
[SBS Star] T.O.P to Resume His Mandatory Military Duty

작성 2018.01.05
K-pop act BIGBANG's T.O.P(Choi Seung-hyun) is set to resume his alternative military service after being discharged due to his marijuana conviction.

On January 4, it was reported that T.O.P will be replaced as a public service worker at Yongsan-gu Office, Seoul, starting late January.
T.O.P (Yonhap)Last July, T.O.P was found guilty of smoking marijuana multiple times and was given a suspended sentence to 10-month jail term with a two-year of probation.

He smoked the illicit drug four times with a singer trainee at his home in Seoul in October 2016.
T.O.P (Yonhap)As T.O.P was serving as a conscripted policeman before the indictment, he was pulled from duty and was expected to be reassigned as a public service worker.
공판 출석한 빅뱅 탑 (사진=연합뉴스)He has served 117 days of his mandatory duty and has 520 days left, meaning that he is likely to be discharged in June 2019.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
