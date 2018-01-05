[SBS Star] T.O.P to Resume His Mandatory Military Duty

K-pop act BIGBANG's T.O.P(Choi Seung-hyun) is set to resume his alternative military service after being discharged due to his marijuana conviction.On January 4, it was reported that T.O.P will be replaced as a public service worker at Yongsan-gu Office, Seoul, starting late January.Last July, T.O.P was found guilty of smoking marijuana multiple times and was given a suspended sentence to 10-month jail term with a two-year of probation.He smoked the illicit drug four times with a singer trainee at his home in Seoul in October 2016.As T.O.P was serving as a conscripted policeman before the indictment, he was pulled from duty and was expected to be reassigned as a public service worker.He has served 117 days of his mandatory duty and has 520 days left, meaning that he is likely to be discharged in June 2019.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)