SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan ♥ Former LABOUM Yulhee will Get Married!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan ♥ Former LABOUM Yulhee will Get Married!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.01.04 17:59 조회 재생수4
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan ♥ Former LABOUM Yulhee will Get Married!
K-pop boy band FTISLAND's drummer Minhwan and girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee are engaged.

On January 4, Minhwan posted a letter to personally deliver the surprise news to his fans.

He wrote, "Hello, this is Choi Minhwan. My dearest fans, I am writing this letter because I wanted to tell you first.

I have made a decision to open up with honesty after worrying and thinking about it for a long time, wondering how you will take this news.

Me and my girlfriend are planning on bearing a fruit of our relationship(getting married), with trust and reliance on each other.

After making a huge decision of my life, I was beyond thankful for the congratulations that I received from many people. I was able to realize how many grateful people that I am surrounded by, once again.
FTISLAND Minhwan, LABOUM YulheeWhen I told my members, whom I consider as a family since our debut, they genuinely congratulated me, and we were able to discuss another future ahead of us as a band.

I want to express my thankful heart to my fans, but I just don't know how to repay your love and support. I will never forget my gratefulness to you, who have walked with me for over 10 years together. I will sincerely repay you through music. Thank you so much."
FTISLAND Minhwan, LABOUM YulheeMinhwan and Yulhee admitted their relationship back in September 2017, and Yulhee departed from her group LABOUM shortly after.

Congratulations Minhwan and Yulhee!

(Credit= 'officialLABOUM' 'FTISLAND' Facebook, 'minhwan12' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호