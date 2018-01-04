[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan ♥ Former LABOUM Yulhee will Get Married!

K-pop boy band FTISLAND's drummer Minhwan and girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee are engaged.On January 4, Minhwan posted a letter to personally deliver the surprise news to his fans.He wrote, "Hello, this is Choi Minhwan. My dearest fans, I am writing this letter because I wanted to tell you first.I have made a decision to open up with honesty after worrying and thinking about it for a long time, wondering how you will take this news.Me and my girlfriend are planning on bearing a fruit of our relationship(getting married), with trust and reliance on each other.After making a huge decision of my life, I was beyond thankful for the congratulations that I received from many people. I was able to realize how many grateful people that I am surrounded by, once again.When I told my members, whom I consider as a family since our debut, they genuinely congratulated me, and we were able to discuss another future ahead of us as a band.I want to express my thankful heart to my fans, but I just don't know how to repay your love and support. I will never forget my gratefulness to you, who have walked with me for over 10 years together. I will sincerely repay you through music. Thank you so much."Minhwan and Yulhee admitted their relationship back in September 2017, and Yulhee departed from her group LABOUM shortly after.Congratulations Minhwan and Yulhee!(Credit= 'officialLABOUM' 'FTISLAND' Facebook, 'minhwan12' Instagram)(SBS Star)