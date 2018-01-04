[SBS Star] VIDEO: VIXX's 'Shangri-La' was Underrated for Sure!

SBS Inkigayo - May 21, 2017

Did you know that boy group VIXX's 'Shangri-La' suddenly went viral, after 8 months of its release?The song 'Shangri-La' was released in May 2017, and its promotions ended in following June.However, the song has been garnering a sudden popularity after VIXX's recent performance.On December 31, VIXX performed to its remix version of 'Shangri-La' during MBC's year-end music festival.VIXX members showed off their flawless dancing and singing skills with exquisite oriental theme using various props like red cloths and folding fans.Shortly after the performance, the video clip has been ranked No.1 in most popular videos list of Korea's Naver TV, and has exceeded 1 million view counts.Moreover, 'Shangri-La' has been significantly stepped up on Korea's music streaming application Melon's chart, proving its popularity.Check out VIXX's previous 'Shangri-La' performance above.(Credit= MBC '2017 MBC Gayo Daejejeon', SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)