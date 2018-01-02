[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Kwang Soo & Jeon So Min Win 'Best Couple Award'

Who is your favorite couple in SBS variety show 'Running Man'?On December 30, members of 'Running Man' Lee Kwang Soo and Jeon So Min won the Best Couple Award at '2017 SBS Entertainment Awards'.Amongst the Best Couple Award candidates there were popular TV entertainers such as Kim Gura, Seo Jang-hoon from 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny', Lee Kwang Soo and Jeon So Min from 'Running Man', Park Soo-hong and Yoon Jung-soo from 'My Little Old Boy', Choi Seong-guk and Lee Yeon Su from 'Flaming Youth'.When Lee Kwang Soo and Jeon So Min appeared on the stage, Lee Kwang Soo began his acceptance speech. "I swear, we are just co-workers. But thank you for giving us this wonderful award. I'll give all of my thanks to So Min."Then Jeon So Min gave an acceptance speech, "Thank you so much. We are baffled because we are just co-workers. In usual days, Kwang Soo takes good care of me. I respect him."Lastly Lee Kwang Soo sarcastically said, "She's not only a co-worker" bringing much curiosity from the audiences' section.(Credit= 2017 SBS Entertainment Awards)(SBS Star)