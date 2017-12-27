[SBS Star] Park Min Young to Join Lee Joon Gi·Moon Geun Young's Agency

Korean actress Park Min Young has found a new home!On December 26, it was confirmed that Park Min Young has signed an exclusive contract with Namoo Actors.Namoo Actors is a management agency which specifically houses actors and actresses―including Lee Joon Gi, Moon Geun Young, Ji Sung, Moon Chae Won, Yoo Ji Tae and many more.A representative from Namoo Actors stated, "We are very happy to work together in trust with Park Min Young. We will give our utmost support for the actress."It was reported that Park Min Young ultimately decided to sign her contract with Namoo Actors for stability and her future career as an actress.Park Min Young debuted in 2006 with 'Unstoppable High Kick' and jumped into stardom by starring in hit dramas including 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' and 'City Hunter'.After her recent drama 'Queen for Seven Days', Park Min Young parted ways with her past agency Culture Depot.(Credit= 'rachel_mypark' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)