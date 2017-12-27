SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Who will be the Winner? 16 Nominees for '2017 SBS Drama Awards'
[SBS Star] Who will be the Winner? 16 Nominees for '2017 SBS Drama Awards'

16 actors and actresses who starred in SBS dramas this year have been nominated for the grand prize!

On December 26, SBS revealed the 16 nominees for the grand prize of '2017 SBS Drama Awards'.
2017 SBS Drama AwardsJi Sung and Um Ki-joon from 'Defendant', Lee Bo Young and Lee Sang Yoon from 'Whisper', Namkoong Min and Yu Jun Sang from 'Distorted', Lee Young-ae from 'Saimdang, Memoir of Colors', Joo Won and Oh Yeon Seo from 'My Sassy Girl' have been listed as nominees for the '2017 SBS Drama Awards' grand prize.
2017 SBS Drama AwardsAlso, Seo Hyun Jin from 'Temperature of Love', Lee Jong-suk and Suzy from 'While You Were Sleeping', Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji-hyun from 'Suspicious Partner' and Sohn Chang Min and Jang Seo Hee from 'Band of Sisters' have been nominated.
2017 SBS Drama AwardsThe winner will be selected by votes from viewer committee, SBS' drama producers and reporters.

'2017 SBS Drama Awards' is scheduled to hold its award ceremony on December 31, at 9:05 PM KST.

(Credit= SBS)

(SBS Star)     
