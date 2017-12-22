SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] DIA's Jung Chaeyeon, NU'EST's JR to Join 'Law of the Jungle'
작성 2017.12.22 14:21 조회 재생수106
Are you a fan of SBS' variety show 'Law of the Jungle'?

On December 21, SBS announced the full lineup for the upcoming season of 'Law of the Jungle' in Chile.
Law of the JungleAccording to a representative from SBS, the new casts will head to Chile in two seperate teams.

The representative revealed, "Along with 'captain' Kim Byung-man and KangNam, DIA's Jung Chaeyeon, NU'EST's JR, ZE:A's Dongjun, singer Hong Jin-young, actor Kim Seung-soo will be the first team to depart."

He continued, "SF9's Ro Woon, Coyote's Kim Jong-min, model Kim Jin-kyung, actor Jo Jae-yoon, Cho Yoon-woo and actress Kim Sung-ryung will be the second team."
Law of the JungleIt was reported that Chile is the place where captain Kim Byung-man wanted to travel the most for the survival challenge.

The first team will be departing Korea on January 2, while the second team departs on January 7.
Law of the Jungle'Law of the Jungle' in Chile is scheduled to air in February 2018.

(Credit= SBS Law of the Jungle, SBS funE, 'pledisnuest' 'mbk.dia' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
