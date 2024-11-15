뉴스
[SBS Star] "Goodbye, My Friend" Kim So Eun Bids Her Last Farewell to Song Jaelim
Published 2024.11.15 14:42 View Count
Actress Kim So Eun shared her heartfelt condolences for fellow actor Song Jaelim, who recently passed away at the age of 39.

Kim So Eun posted a photo of herself and Song Jaelim on the afternoon of November 14, the day Song Jaelim's funeral procession took place.

The actress shared in the caption, "It hurts so much. There are no words in the world to describe this heartache."

"I hope you don't feel alone on your long journey. Goodbye... My friend... See you again."

"I've given him a good goodbye. Don't worry about me.", Kim So Eun added to reassure her worried fans.
Kim So Eun & Song Jaelim
In 2014, Kim So Eun and Song Jaelim appeared on MBC's hit television show 'We Got Married', which pairs celebrities to pretend to be married couples.

The two have shown undeniable chemistry as a 'married couple' on the show, garnering popularity in Korea and abroad.

Kim So Eun and Song Jaelim received an outpouring of love from many fans who wished their romance to blossom beyond the screen.

Kim So Eun and Song Jaelim continued their on-screen chemistry as they played a couple in SBS' drama 'Our Gapsoon' in 2016, which started romance rumors.

Following the shocking news of Song Jaelim's sudden passing, surprised fans went to Kim So Eun's social media account to ask if she was okay, considering the bond they shared.

Kim So Eun & Song Jaelim
Song Jaelim was found dead at his residence in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, around 12:30 PM on November 12.

His funeral was held at the Catholic University of Korea Yeouido St. Mary's Hospital Funeral Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

The funeral procession was conducted privately at noon on the 14th, attended by Song Jaelim's family, colleagues, and acquaintances.
Kim So Eun & Song Jaelim
(Credit= 'socun89' 'jaelim_song' Instagram, SBS Our Gapsoon, 'MBCentertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
