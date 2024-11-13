[SBS Star] Song Jaelim's Fans Express Deep Concern for Kim So Eun After His Sudden Passing

이미지 확대하기

The sudden passing of 39-year-old actor Song Jaelim has prompted an outpouring of condolences and concern for his loved ones, particularly actress Kim So Eun, on her Instagram.Since the news broke yesterday, many of Song Jaelim's fans from all around the world have turned to Kim So Eun's Instagram to express their concern for her.Comments like "Unnie, are you okay?" and "I hope you're okay," were left on her Instagram, showing the deep worry his fans feel for both Kim So Eun and the situation.Some also wrote, "Rest in peace, Song Jaelim. You will never be forgotten," while others shared messages of support, like "Sending you strength during this difficult time" and "Please take care of yourself, unnie. We are all here for you."Fans from various countries have poured their hearts out in multiple languages, offering comfort to Kim So Eun as they themselves grapple with the sudden loss.Song Jaelim and Kim So Eun first got to know each other in 2014 when they appeared as an on-screen couple on MBC's television show "We Got Married."Their chemistry, which felt almost like a real couple, made them immensely popular both in Korea and internationally.That same year, they even won the 'Best Couple Award' at the MBC Entertainment Awards.The two reunited in 2016 for SBS' drama "Our Gapsoon," where their sweet, affectionate chemistry once again captured the hearts of viewers and even sparked rumors of a real-life romance.Because of these reasons, fans could not help but flock to Kim So Eun's Instagram, unable to contain their grief following the news of Song Jaelim's passing.2019-debuted actor Song Jaelim was found dead in his home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, around 12:30 PM on November 12.A friend, who had scheduled to meet him for lunch, made the discovery and immediately alerted the authorities.According to police, there were no indications of foul play, and a two-page note was found at the scene; the exact cause of his death is currently under investigation.His funeral is being held at the Catholic University of Korea Yeouido St. Mary's Hospital Funeral Hall in Seoul.(Credit= 'socun89' Instagram, MBC We Got Married)(SBS Star)