[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi's Past Remarks Suggest He Knew About Minhwan's Double Life?

Former member of K-pop girl group LABOUM, Yulhee's exposure of her ex-husband, boy band FTISLAND's drummer Minhwan's habitual visits to adult entertainment establishments has brought renewed attention to the band's vocalist Lee Hong Gi's past statement: "Minhwan's hobby is deceiving his wife."In January 2022, when the members of FTISLAND appeared on MBC's reality show "Once," Lee Hong Gi suggested they update their online profile, saying, "We should reflect our current selves. That information about us hasn't changed since our debut."While discussing their hobbies, he jokingly remarked, "Isn't Minhwan's hobby deceiving his wife?" which caught Minhwan off guard.In response, the bassist Lee Jae Jin awkwardly laughed and interjected, "Let's not bring up each other's families like that," to ease the tension.Lee Hong Gi then complimented Minhwan to wrap up the topic, "Actually, Minhwan is great in social situations. He knows how to read the room and when to exit."Also, in December of the same year, when Lee Hong Gi guested on JTBC's television show "Knowing Brothers," he spoke about Minhwan's married life.When HeeChul of boy group Super Junior asked Lee Hong Gi if he felt jealous of Minhwan for being married with three children, Lee Hong Gi immediately replied, "Ah, actually no. After seeing what Minhwan is like since his marriage, I've concluded that I'm not ready to get married yet."The K-pop star continued, "First of all, taking care of children seems really hard. Being a father doesn't seem easy at all, and Minhwan doesn't have much time for himself."Chuckling, he added, "Recently, we went to Japan for our concert tour. At the airport, Minhwan had mixed emotions on his face. He looked sad but was smiling. He was like, 'I'm so worried about my wife and kids, but I can't be happier. I can sleep as long as I want and drink alcohol. I'm free!'"Upon revisiting Lee Hong Gi's remarks, fans have reacted with comments like, "Hmmm, why do I feel like Hong Gi knew about Minhwan's double life?" "It may have sounded like a joke, but I'm sure Hong Gi knew something. That's probably why he said those things," "Whoa, everything adds up," and more.(Credit= MBC Once, FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)