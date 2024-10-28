[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi's Past Remarks Suggest He Knew About Minhwan's Double Life?

▶ [SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan Faces Police Investigation for Visiting Bars that Facilitate Prostitution
While discussing their hobbies, he jokingly remarked, "Isn't Minhwan's hobby deceiving his wife?" which caught Minhwan off guard.
In response, the bassist Lee Jae Jin awkwardly laughed and interjected, "Let's not bring up each other's families like that," to ease the tension.
Lee Hong Gi then complimented Minhwan to wrap up the topic, "Actually, Minhwan is great in social situations. He knows how to read the room and when to exit."
When HeeChul of boy group Super Junior asked Lee Hong Gi if he felt jealous of Minhwan for being married with three children, Lee Hong Gi immediately replied, "Ah, actually no. After seeing what Minhwan is like since his marriage, I've concluded that I'm not ready to get married yet."
The K-pop star continued, "First of all, taking care of children seems really hard. Being a father doesn't seem easy at all, and Minhwan doesn't have much time for himself."
Chuckling, he added, "Recently, we went to Japan for our concert tour. At the airport, Minhwan had mixed emotions on his face. He looked sad but was smiling. He was like, 'I'm so worried about my wife and kids, but I can't be happier. I can sleep as long as I want and drink alcohol. I'm free!'"
