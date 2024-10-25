뉴스
[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan Faces Police Investigation for Visiting Bars that Facilitate Prostitution
Published 2024.10.25
[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan Faces Police Investigation for Visiting Bars that Facilitate Prostitution
K-pop boy band FTISLAND's drummer Minhwan is facing a police investigation for visiting bars that facilitate prostitution, following the disclosure by his ex-wife Yulhee, a former member of girl group LABOUM. 

On October 25, the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul announced that they are investigating Minhwan and his broker for violations of the Act on the Punishment of Arrangement of Commercial Sex Acts, among other charges.

Earlier, in the evening of October 24, Minhwan's ex-wife, Yulhee revealed Minhwan's frequent visits to adult entertainment bars during their marriage in a video posted on her YouTube. 
Yulhee
Through this video, Yulhee shared an audio recording of a conversation between Minhwan and his broker, who connects clients with private entertainment bars.

In their conversation, Minhwan repeatedly asks for reservations at bars with private rooms where patrons can drink with their chosen female companions, who even undress in front of them and can be touched, all in the middle of the night.

Minhwan also inquires about a hotel room at four in the morning, suggesting he may be seeking accommodations for purposes beyond just sleeping. 

Since he mentioned Gangnam several times in his conversation with the broker, the case is being investigated by the Gangnam Police Station.

▶ [SBS Star] Yulhee Exposes Minhwan's Frequent Visits to Adult Entertainment Bars During Their Marriage
Minhwan
After Yulhee's revelation, someone filed a complaint with the National Police Agency, accusing Minhwan and the broker of violating the Act on the Punishment of Arrangement of Commercial Sex Acts.

The complainant stated, "I strongly urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations against Minhwan and the broker. If criminal charges are proven, please ensure they receive severe punishment." 
Minhwan
Currently, Minhwan has halted his career in the industry. His agency stated this morning, "While it is difficult for us to understand the details surrounding personal matters, Minhwan feels a sense of responsibility for disappointing many fans and viewers. He will be pausing his activities for the time being."

He then stepped down from KBS' television show "The Return of Superman," where he appeared with his three children—Jae-yul, Ah-rin, and Ah-yoon.

(Credit= 'minhwan12' Instagram, '율희의 집' YouTube, FNC Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
