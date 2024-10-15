뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CNBLUE Jung Yong Hwa Reveals Burden He Has Been Shouldering Since Lee Jong Hyun Left
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] CNBLUE Jung Yong Hwa Reveals Burden He Has Been Shouldering Since Lee Jong Hyun Left

Published 2024.10.15 18:13 View Count
[SBS Star] CNBLUE Jung Yong Hwa Reveals Burden He Has Been Shouldering Since Lee Jong Hyun Left
Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE shared that he has been dedicating himself to guitar practice to fill the void left by former bandmate Lee Jong Hyun.

CNBLUE members (Jung Yong Hwa, Kang Min Hyuk, and Lee Jung Shin) recently had an interview with a news outlet about the release of their tenth mini album, 'X', at the FNC Entertainment headquarters in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

CNBLUE, originally a four-member band, is today a trio.

The band faced a change in 2019 as Lee Jong Hyun departed because of his connection to the Burning Sun scandal and backlash over sending inappropriate messages to a female YouTuber.

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Jong Hyun Leaves CNBLUE Following Recent Controversies

Jung Yong Hwa
The departure of Lee Jong Hyun, the lead guitarist and lead vocalist, put a heavy burden on the remaining members, especially Jung Yong Hwa, who is now the band's guitarist.

"I have too many calluses on my hands now.", Jung Yong Hwa said and stroked his hands when asked about the impact of a member leaving.

"Recently, I've been practicing guitar for six hours a day. It's just something I have to put effort into since the guitar sound is essential to our music. The guitar has never left my hands every single day.", the singer shared.
Jung Yong Hwa
Jung Yong Hwa continued, "I bring my amplifier to keep practicing even when waiting for a schedule. Having done so, I realized there is no such thing as mastering music. The more I learn, the more things I don't know come out. I sometimes find something I need to work on more, and I regret not doing it earlier."

"With those thoughts on my mind, I've been working hard on practicing guitar. I've been studying many new things for CNBLUE's future.", he added.

CNBLUE returned with the title track, 'A Sleepless Night', lyrics and music by Jung Yong Hwa.

The album has six tracks, each written by the talented members of CNBLUE.

CNBLUE's tenth mini album, 'X', was released at 6 pm on October 14 (KST).
Jung Yong Hwa
(Credit= FNC Entertainment, 'cnblue.official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지