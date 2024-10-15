[SBS Star] CNBLUE Jung Yong Hwa Reveals Burden He Has Been Shouldering Since Lee Jong Hyun Left

이미지 확대하기

Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE shared that he has been dedicating himself to guitar practice to fill the void left by former bandmate Lee Jong Hyun.CNBLUE members (Jung Yong Hwa, Kang Min Hyuk, and Lee Jung Shin) recently had an interview with a news outlet about the release of their tenth mini album, 'X', at the FNC Entertainment headquarters in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.CNBLUE, originally a four-member band, is today a trio.The band faced a change in 2019 as Lee Jong Hyun departed because of his connection to the Burning Sun scandal and backlash over sending inappropriate messages to a female YouTuber.The departure of Lee Jong Hyun, the lead guitarist and lead vocalist, put a heavy burden on the remaining members, especially Jung Yong Hwa, who is now the band's guitarist."I have too many calluses on my hands now.", Jung Yong Hwa said and stroked his hands when asked about the impact of a member leaving."Recently, I've been practicing guitar for six hours a day. It's just something I have to put effort into since the guitar sound is essential to our music. The guitar has never left my hands every single day.", the singer shared.Jung Yong Hwa continued, "I bring my amplifier to keep practicing even when waiting for a schedule. Having done so, I realized there is no such thing as mastering music. The more I learn, the more things I don't know come out. I sometimes find something I need to work on more, and I regret not doing it earlier.""With those thoughts on my mind, I've been working hard on practicing guitar. I've been studying many new things for CNBLUE's future.", he added.CNBLUE returned with the title track, 'A Sleepless Night', lyrics and music by Jung Yong Hwa.The album has six tracks, each written by the talented members of CNBLUE.CNBLUE's tenth mini album, 'X', was released at 6 pm on October 14 (KST).(Credit= FNC Entertainment, 'cnblue.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)