[SBS Star] Lee Jong Hyun Leaves CNBLUE Following Recent Controversies
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Hyun Leaves CNBLUE Following Recent Controversies

작성 2019.08.29 16:32
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Jong Hyun Leaves CNBLUE Following Recent Controversies
K-pop boy band CNBLUE's member Lee Jong Hyun has officially withdrawn from the group today.

On August 28, Lee Jong Hyun released a statement through CNBLUE's management agency FNC Entertainment.

Lee Jong Hyun said, "First of all, I would like to apologize to those who have been hurt and disappointed by my inappropriate remarks and actions."

He continued, "I know it's late, but I would like to tell you that I have decided to leave CNBLUE as of today. I feel horrible about hurting my fellow members and fans. I'm very ashamed of myself right now."

He wrapped up the statement by saying, "I won't blame this to anyone else but me; any criticism will be accepted. I'm sorry for causing all the trouble."Lee Jong HyunPreviously in the beginning of the year, Lee Jong Hyun was heavily criticized for making degrading comments about women with K-pop artist Jung Joon Young.

At that time, FNC Entertainment stated, "Lee Jong Hyun will take some time off from everything in order to properly reflect on his wrongdoings. He will be careful of all his words and actions from now on."Lee Jong HyunOnly about five months after that on August 27, however, one female YouTuber revealed private messages that she had recently received from Lee Jong Hyun.

In the messages, Lee Jong Hyun wrote, "I enjoy watching your videos. Love them very much." and "I find the fat on your belly super cute, by the way."

Lee Jong Hyun's act seemed too imprudent to many that it evoked their anger.

Since then, a lot of people have been throwing him criticizing comments, which resulted in him deciding to depart his group at last. Lee Jong Hyun(Credit= 'CNBLUEOfficial' Facebook)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)   
