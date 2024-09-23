뉴스
[SBS Star] "Did She Really Get a Divorce?" T-ARA Ji Yeon Seen Without Her Wedding Ring
Published 2024.09.23 12:28 View Count
As Ji Yeon of T-ARA resumed her YouTube activities, fans were quick to spot that her wedding ring was missing, once again sparking rumors of a possible divorce from baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun.

On September 20, Ji Yeon posted a video titled "T-ARA's 15th Anniversary Fan Meeting Preview" on her YouTube channel.

This marked her first video in nearly three months, following a break from YouTube in June due to personal reasons.

The video showed Ji Yeon with fellow T-ARA members Hyomin, Qri, and Eun-jung, preparing for their 15th debut anniversary fan meeting.

Ji Yeon looked happy as she cheerfully posed for photos in a school uniform alongside the other members. 

She excitedly shared, "This year is T-ARA's 15th anniversary, and I've met up with my sisters for the occasion. It's been a while since we've all gotten together. I honestly can't wait to see Queens (T-ARA's fandom name) at next month's fan meeting!"
 

What really caught the viewers' attention in the video, however, was that Ji Yeon was not wearing her wedding ring. 

Fans had actually previously pointed out that Ji Yeon had not been wearing her wedding ring in recent photos on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Ji Yeon constantly being spotted without her wedding ring, is making many believe she really got a divorce with Hwang Jae-gyun. 
The couple, who got married in December 2022, faced divorce rumors in June, just 18 months into their marriage.

These speculations gained momentum when commentator Lee Kwang-gil mentioned them during a baseball game broadcast.

On June 25, during a commercial break in the SSG Landers vs. KT Wiz game on KNN, Lee Kwang-gil was overheard telling the caster, "Did you hear? Hwang Jae-gyun got divorced."

Although this comment was not part of the official broadcast, it was streamed live on YouTube, drawing significant attention.

Ji Yeon's agency quickly dismissed the rumors as false, and Lee Kwang-gil later apologized, clarifying that he had misunderstood something he had heard.

Nevertheless, their marital situation remains a topic of discussion.
Hwang Jae-gyun was also recently seen at a pub in Seoul, drinking with female acquaintances until six in the morning. 

▶ [SBS Star] Hwang Jae-gyun Seen Drinking with Women, Reigniting Divorce Rumors with Ji Yeon

With public interest growing, all eyes are on Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun to see how they will address the ongoing rumors.
(Credit= '지연 JIYEON' YouTube, 'JIYEON2__' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
