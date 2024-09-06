뉴스
[SBS Star] Hwang Jae-gyun Seen Drinking with Women, Reigniting Divorce Rumors with Ji Yeon
[SBS Star] Hwang Jae-gyun Seen Drinking with Women, Reigniting Divorce Rumors with Ji Yeon

Published 2024.09.06 12:19 View Count
Baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun was seen drinking at a pub late into the night, reigniting rumors of a divorce from his wife, Ji Yeon, a member of the K-pop group T-ARA.

Recently, Hwang Jae-gyun was spotted drinking with acquaintances, including several women, until six in the morning at a pub in Gangnam, Seoul. 

This came to light after photos and videos were uploaded on social media.

Reports indicate that after finishing a game in Daejeon on August 31, Hwang Jae-gyun returned to Seoul and continued drinking with friends—both men and women—until 6 AM on September 1, a scheduled rest day with no games or training.
Hwang Jae-gyun
As the photos from the pub spread online, speculation about the state of Hwang Jae-gyun and Ji Yeon’s marriage resurfaced. 

The couple, who married in December 2022, had already faced divorce rumors in June, just 18 months into their marriage.

These rumors initially gained traction when commentator Lee Kwang-gil mentioned them during a baseball game broadcast. 
Hwang Jae-gyun
Back on June 25, during the SSG Landers vs. KT Wiz game on KNN, Lee Kwang-gil was overheard telling the caster during a commercial break, "Do you know? Hwang Jae-gyun got divorced."

Though the comment was not part of the official broadcast, it was live-streamed on YouTube, sparking widespread attention. 

Ji Yeon's agency promptly denied the rumors, calling them untrue, and Lee Kwang-gil later apologized, explaining that he had misunderstood something he had heard. 

However, the controversy has continued to simmer.

Now, with Hwang Jae-gyun being seen drinking with female acquaintances until early morning, the rumors have only gained more traction.
Hwang Jae-gyun
(Credit= Online Community, 'JIYEON2__' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
