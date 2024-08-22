뉴스
[SBS Star] "When Do You Want to Get Married?" 'Song Bum-keun ♥' Mijoo Shares Her Thoughts on Marriage
Published 2024.08.22 15:06
Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz, who recently revealed her relationship with goalkeeper Song Bum-keun, opened up about her perspective on marriage.

On August 21, Mijoo guested on the first episode of K-pop girl group KARA member Hur Young Ji's YouTube show.

The two friends of the same age, born in 1994, had a blast chatting on the show.

Hur Young Ji shared that she recently had a reunion with some friends from her trainee days after a 13-year gap.

When Hur Young Ji mentioned that one of them had become a mother, Mijoo was taken aback and said, "It's hard to believe we are now at an age where our friends start to become moms one by one." 
Mijoo
"When do you want to get married?", Mijoo asked Hur Young Ji.

"I think getting married is something that happens to you; I'll get married if it happens to me.", Hur Young Ji replied, and Mijoo added, "Yeah, I feel the same way."

Hur Young Ji resumed, "I used to think it was a necessary step in life, but my thoughts have changed as I get older. I'm happy with my lifestyle now. There are so many things I'd like to explore. I think that's the kind of age we're at."

"In the past, I couldn't relate when older people said the same thing to me. Living alone sounded lonely. When we were teenagers, 30-year-olds seemed like grown-up adults who had accomplished a lot. I used to think that by 30, I would own my house, estate, and other stuff.", she added.
Mijoo
Mijoo agreed with what Hur Young Ji said and added, "In reality, we are still children. I'm still a huge fan of snacks and cartoons. And I don't think that part of me will change even when I become 40 or 50."

"What if we don't become a mature people when we reach 50?", Mijoo asked Hur Young Ji, then added, "But you know what? Being concerned about our maturity could mean that we've already reached a certain level of maturity."

"I don't think that's the case, especially for you.", Hur Young Ji jokingly replied.
Mijoo

Meanwhile, Mijoo has recently confirmed that she is in a relationship with Song Bum-keun, three years younger than her.

After their relationship went public, Mijoo opened up about her love story with Song Bum-keun on MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo'.

During the show, Mijoo said her boyfriend looks tough on the outside but is a cute person with a lot of aegyo; she also revealed that Song Bum-keun was happy to make their relationship public and shared why.

Mijoo

(Credit= '허영지의 삐하인드' YouTube, 'bumkeun_song' 'queen.chu_s' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
