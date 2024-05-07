뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He's So Cute" Mijoo Talks About Song Bum-keun's Reaction to Making Their Relationship Public
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He's So Cute" Mijoo Talks About Song Bum-keun's Reaction to Making Their Relationship Public

Published 2024.05.07 11:54 Updated 2024.05.07 11:58 View Count
[SBS Star] "He's So Cute" Mijoo Talks About Song Bum-keun's Reaction to Making Their Relationship Public
Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz spoke about her boyfriend goalkeeper Song Bum-keun's response to making their relationship public. 

On May 4 episode of MBC's television show "Hangout with Yoo," Mijoo revealed her love story with Song Bum-keun. 
Mijoo
In this episode of "Hangout with Yoo," the cast members had some fun teasing Mijoo about her public relationship with Song Bum-keun.

Yu Jae Seok commented, "We kind of knew that you were dating someone. For the past three to four months or so, you've been glued to your phone during every break in our shooting. So, it was a bit obvious."

Joo Woo Jae, Lee Yi Kyung, HAHA and other cast members chimed in, mentioning how they observed Mijoo smiling and behaving oddly while constantly checking her phone during breaks. 

They also pointed out that she had been going on trips unusually frequently in the past couple of months.

Mijoo shyly smiled, then mentioned, "After we went public with our relationship, he was really happy. He has been anxious for a while because I'm so popular, you know," laughing, she added, "But after we went public, he's been happier than ever!" 
Mijoo
In response to the question "Where did you meet?" Mijoo explained, "Well, we just naturally crossed paths." 

Additionally, Mijoo described Song Bum-keun as a tough-looking athlete on the surface but said, "He's actually really cute. He has a lot of aegyo."

As Mijoo delved into details about her boyfriend, Yu Jae Seok could not bear it anymore. 

He let out a loud scream, exclaiming, "That's enough! Please, spare us any further details!" as if he found the whole situation too cringeworthy to handle, making everybody laugh. 
Mijoo
Previously on April 18, Mijoo and Song Bum-keun confirmed their relationship after rumors started spreading about the possibility of them being in a relationship. 

(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, 'bumkeun_song' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지