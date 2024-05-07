[SBS Star] "He's So Cute" Mijoo Talks About Song Bum-keun's Reaction to Making Their Relationship Public

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz spoke about her boyfriend goalkeeper Song Bum-keun's response to making their relationship public.On May 4 episode of MBC's television show "Hangout with Yoo," Mijoo revealed her love story with Song Bum-keun.In this episode of "Hangout with Yoo," the cast members had some fun teasing Mijoo about her public relationship with Song Bum-keun.Yu Jae Seok commented, "We kind of knew that you were dating someone. For the past three to four months or so, you've been glued to your phone during every break in our shooting. So, it was a bit obvious."Joo Woo Jae, Lee Yi Kyung, HAHA and other cast members chimed in, mentioning how they observed Mijoo smiling and behaving oddly while constantly checking her phone during breaks.They also pointed out that she had been going on trips unusually frequently in the past couple of months.Mijoo shyly smiled, then mentioned, "After we went public with our relationship, he was really happy. He has been anxious for a while because I'm so popular, you know," laughing, she added, "But after we went public, he's been happier than ever!"In response to the question "Where did you meet?" Mijoo explained, "Well, we just naturally crossed paths."Additionally, Mijoo described Song Bum-keun as a tough-looking athlete on the surface but said, "He's actually really cute. He has a lot of aegyo."As Mijoo delved into details about her boyfriend, Yu Jae Seok could not bear it anymore.He let out a loud scream, exclaiming, "That's enough! Please, spare us any further details!" as if he found the whole situation too cringeworthy to handle, making everybody laugh.Previously on April 18, Mijoo and Song Bum-keun confirmed their relationship after rumors started spreading about the possibility of them being in a relationship.(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, 'bumkeun_song' Instagram)(SBS Star)