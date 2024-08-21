뉴스
[SBS Star] Shin Mina Tells Why She Does Not Post 'Lovestagram' Photos Simultaneously with Kim Woo Bin
Published 2024.08.21 11:33
[SBS Star] Shin Mina Tells Why She Does Not Post 'Lovestagram' Photos Simultaneously with Kim Woo Bin
Actress Shin Mina shared why she uploads "lovestagram" photos at the same time as her boyfriend, actor Kim Woo Bin. 

On August 20, Shin Mina guested on entertainer Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show "Salon Drip 2." 

During the show, Jang Do-yeon mentioned Shin Mina's extreme close-up selfies that she recently posted on her Instagram. 

About those selfies, Shin Mina explained with a shy smile, "I posted them because I thought I looked pretty good in them. I was in a good mood at that time, so I just uploaded them." 

When asked if she follows any particular guidelines when uploading Instagram posts, Shin Mina responded, "I always take photos when I'm working on a project or when I go somewhere, but I often miss the timing to upload them."

Shin Mina continued, "When I go somewhere, I feel like I should upload photos right away, but if I'm with someone... I'm afraid it might inconvenience them. So, I usually end up posting them a week later or all at once," indirectly hinting at her dates with Kim Woo Bin. 
Recently, Shin Mina garnered attention for posting photos that were speculated to be part of a "lovestagram" with Kim Woo Bin.

The couple, who have been publicly dating for nine years, posted photos with a similar vibe back in May, with a slight time gap.

Kim Woo Bin shared photos from a trip to Japan, showcasing a brown leather jacket.

A week later, Shin Mina also posted photos wearing the same brown leather jacket in Japan. 

▶ [SBS Star] '9-Year Couple' Kim Woo Bin ♥ Shin Mina Go On a Trip to Japan Wearing Matching Jackets

Fans, recalling the "lovestagram," reacted to Shin Mina's comments on the YouTube video with responses like, "Oh, that's why they posted them at different times!" "This just tells how thoughtful Shin Mina is," and "Please post more 'lovestagram' photos on your Instagram, unnie!' and more. 
 

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, 'illusomina' '____kimwoobin' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
