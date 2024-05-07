[SBS Star] '9-Year Couple' Kim Woo Bin ♥ Shin Mina Go On a Trip to Japan Wearing Matching Jackets

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Shin Mina were spotted on a trip to Japan, both wearing the same jacket.On May 4, Kim Woo Bin updated his Instagram with some new photos.In the photos, Kim Woo Bin is seen wearing a vintage brown leather jacket and a black hat while exploring various locations across Japan.He grins affectionately at the camera, radiating pure happiness in the moment.What really caught everyone's attention was the jacket he was sporting.It was because it looked exactly like the one that Shin Mina wore in her photos that she posted on April 25.Earlier on April 25, Shin Mina also posted pictures of herself dressed in the identical brown jacket, complementing it with a vintage hat and green scarf, posing in a park in Japan.Seeing his photos, it is reasonable to assume that they traveled together to Japan, wearing matching jackets and taking photos of each other; they simply chose not to share the photos with the world at the same time.Despite it being nine years since they started dating, their love appears to remain steadfast.Their latest adorable and affectionate moment is bringing smiles to fans' faces.Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina grew close while filming a commercial together in February 2015, and they began dating later that year.Currently, they stand out as one of the longest-lasting celebrity couples in the Korean entertainment industry.(Credit= 'illusomina' '____kimwoobin' Instagram)(SBS Star)