[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa Says She Faced Challenges in Her Personal Relationships During Her Time as Secret

Han Seon Hwa, formerly of K-pop girl group Secret, opened up about the challenges she faced while she was with the group.On August 8, Han Seon Hwa uploaded a video featuring writer Kwak Jung-eun as a guest on her YouTube channel.Han Seon Hwa warmly welcomed the writer and shared her reasons for inviting her as a guest."I started my singing career at a young age, which was hard. I experienced difficulties in my relations with others, my love life was tough, and the uncertainty of my future made me anxious.", she recalled."Going through that period without getting to share my story, I used to go to bookstores whenever I felt suffocated."Han Seon Hwa shared that she one day stumbled upon Kwak Jung-eun's book at a bookstore and found solace.She then took out the book she talked about, which she purchased eight years ago, leaving Kwak Jung-eun touched."You gave amazing insights on various aspects in that book, but it didn't cover the topic of dating. My mom told me the best way to understand romantic relationships is through firsthand experience, though.", Han Seon Hwa playfully remarked, eliciting laughter from the writer."What is love?", Han Seon Hwa asked suddenly, sparking a conversation with Kwak Jung-eun about their perspectives on love and the keys to building healthy romantic relationships.Meanwhile, Han Seon Hwa debuted as a member of the four-member group Secret in 2009.However, Han Seon Hwa departed from the group in 2016 and started her acting career as her exclusive contract with the group's agency, TS Entertainment, ended.Since all the other members, Song Ji-eun, Jun Hyo Seong, and Jung Ha-na left the agency, Secret has been inactive in the industry.Speculation has been swirling around the alleged discord between Han Seon Hwa and other Secret members, as only Song Ji-eun, Jun Hyo Seong, and Jung Ha-na seem to have been keeping regular contact.This chatter has intensified as Han Seon Hwa has been missing from Secret members' gatherings in recent years.(Credit= '궁금한선화' YouTube, 'superstar_jhs' Instagram, TS Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)