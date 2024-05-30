뉴스
[SBS Star] Rumors Once Again Circulate Saying Secret Members & Han Seon Hwa Cut Ties with Each Other
[SBS Star] Rumors Once Again Circulate Saying Secret Members & Han Seon Hwa Cut Ties with Each Other

Published 2024.05.30 12:12 Updated 2024.05.30 12:16
[SBS Star] Rumors Once Again Circulate Saying Secret Members & Han Seon Hwa Cut Ties with Each Other
Once again, rumors are swirling regarding the members of the K-pop girl group Secret and their former member, Han Seon Hwa, suggesting they have cut ties.

On May 27, ahead of Song Ji-eun and her fiancé YouTuber Park Wi's upcoming wedding in October, the couple met up with Secret members. 

Park Wi later shared photos featuring himself and Song Ji-eun alongside the two Secret members, Jung Hyo Seong and Jung Ha-na, all beaming with smiles.

Comments from Jung Hyo Seong and Jung Ha-na were left under the post, with Park Wi affectionately referring to them as sisters-in-law. 

However, Han Seon Hwa's absence from the group's gathering as well as the comment section raised eyebrows among fans.
Secret
Since Han Seon Hwa's departure, Secret has consistently been engulfed in rumors of conflict, some even suggesting that they have completely severed ties with each other.

While Song Ji-eun, Jung Hyo Seong and Jung Ha-na have maintained regular contact, meeting up every now and then, Han Seon Hwa has been notably absent from private gatherings.

Han Seon Hwa was not at the gathering even on their debut anniversary; last October, Jung Hyo Seong shared some photos of herself, Song Ji-eun and Jung Ha-na celebrating their 14th debut anniversary, once again without Han Seon Hwa, further fueling speculation of tension within the group.
Secret
Secret, a four-member group, debuted in 2009 with the digital single "I Want You Back." 

Following Han Seon Hwa's departure in 2016 to pursue acting, the remaining members parted ways with their agency, TS Entertainment, by 2021.

The group has not been active in the industry following their leave from TS Entertainment.
Secret
(Credit= 'we_park' 'shh_daily' 'superstar_jhs' Instagram, TS Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지