[SBS Star] Hyeri Speaks about Her "This Is Fun" Post that Sparked Controversy About Her Ex Ryu Jun Yeol

Actress/K-pop girl group Girl's Day member Hyeri carefully mentioned the recent controversy surrounding her and her ex-boyfriend, actor Ryu Jun Yeol.Hyeri sat down for an interview on August 7 at a coffee shop in Palpan-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, to discuss her upcoming film 'Victory'.Set in Geoje City in 1999, 'Victory' tells the story of Millennium Girls, a high school cheerleading club brimming with passion for dance and music; Hyeri plays 'Pil-sun' who finds her interest in cheerleading by chance.In March, following romance rumors between her ex-boyfriend of seven years, Ryu Jun Yeol, and actress Han So-hee, Hyeri wrote, 'Well, this is fun.', on her Instagram story.Hyeri's comment received extensive attention, sparking speculations that Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee started their relationship 'too soon' following Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri's breakup.As the controversy escalated, Hyeri took to her Instagram to apologize for her post."When faced with the news, I reacted as Lee Hyeri (Hyeri's real name) rather than actress Hyeri. I apologize for causing trouble because of my impulsive emotions.", she wrote.When reporters asked about this incident during the interview, Hyeri hesitated to respond, saying, "I don't have anything more to talk about."Then, she remarked, "I'll only discuss it for two minutes. I'm worried if this story will get more attention than 'Victory', the movie I love so much that I teared up at its premiere.""When I go back to the moment and think about why I posted that, I believe it came from the heart of Lee Hyeri, a human being. Apologies for repeating myself, but it is how I feel."Hyeri proceeded to speak her mind to her fans, who have been showing unwavering love for her."Whenever I release a new project, I regret not being able to be perfect every single time. Still, I think 'Victory' will leave a positive impression on the audience.""When my fans watch the movie, they might think, 'Wow, Hyeri gave it her all.'. I've been saying non-stop that I can't wait to participate in stage greetings. I have been looking forward to it very, very much. Fans would be waiting to see the movie, but I'd like to say that I'm waiting to go see my fans.", she added.Meanwhile, 'Victory' is set to hit theaters on August 14.(Credit= SUBLIME Artist Agency, MINDMARK Movie, 'ryusdb' 'xeesoxee' Instagram)(SBS Star)