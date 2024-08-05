[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Mentions Romance Rumors Between Him and Jung Eun Ji & Their Real Possibilities

이미지 확대하기

Actor Choi Jin Hyuk talked about the romance rumors about him and his 'Miss Night and Day' co-star, actress/K-pop girl group Apink member Jung Eun Ji.Choi Jin Hyuk's interview about his recently concluded project, JTBC's television series 'Miss Night and Day' was released on August 5.'Miss Night and Day' is about a 28-year-old jobseeker 'Lee Mi-jin' (Jung Eun Ji), who turns into a woman in her 50s when the sun rises; Choi Jin Hyuk plays 'Gye Ji-woong' who falls for 'Lee Mi-jin'.The chemistry between Choi Jin Hyuk and Jung Eun Ji in 'Miss Night and Day' garnered attention; their chemistry was also evident during their recent YouTube show appearance.While appearing on comedian Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show 'Zzanbro', Choi Jin Hyuk got quite drunk and told Jung Eun Ji to 'stay healthy' out of the blue; this comment left many viewers wondering if the actor had feelings for Jung Eun Ji."I think you guys will start dating soon.", Shin Dong-yeob told the two during the show, exciting the viewers about a possible romance between the two actors.About this, Choi Jin Hyuk said he consumed many alcoholic drinks while shooting 'Zzanbro' to make the show more entertaining."'You stay healthy.', was something my drunk brain blurted out. I guess that entertained people quite a lot.", Choi Jin Hyuk said, discussing the moment in the show that sparked rumors of a romance between him and Jung Eun Ji."Shin Dong-yeob's playful comment made the moment funnier. That episode received so much attention, and I thought it would positively affect 'Miss Night and Day'. I believe it worked out very well.", he added."We got close quickly, even though she's an introvert.", Choi Jin Hyuk shared about his co-star Jung Eun Ji."People say we have siblings-like chemistry, and I got concerned about it over time. There should have been more heart-fluttering elements between us to portray romance together.""I was concerned that being too comfortable around her might stop that. So, I intentionally talked less to Eun Ji on set to keep us from being too much like siblings.", he added.The interviewer asked Choi Jin Hyuk's true intentions behind his remark to Jung Eun Ji in 'Zzanbro', which left many wondering if alcohol had revealed his true feelings for her.Choi Jin Hyuk replied, "I didn't beat myself over it, but I was like, why did I ever say such a thing? It wasn't something I would say. But since everyone knows Shin Dong-yeob loves to pull pranks, I thought no one would seriously think I had feelings for Eun Ji."When asked if there was any possibility of him and Jung Eun Ji blossoming romance in real life, Choi Jin Hyuk said no."Not at all. We are like siblings to each other. Eun Ji scolds me a lot. Our whole dynamics are Eun Ji criticizes me, and I apologize. We are very close, but there's nothing romantic between us.", the actor commented.(Credit= ANIC Entertainment, JTBC Miss Night and Day, '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)