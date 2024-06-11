[SBS Star] "What's Going on Between You Two?" Choi Jin Hyuk Flirts with Jung Eun Ji on a Show?

이미지 확대하기

Actor Choi Jin Hyuk's affectionate remark to actress/K-pop girl group Apink member Jung Eun Ji got comedian Shin Dong-yeob wondering if there was something romantic between the two.Lee Jung Eun, Jung Eun Ji, and Choi Jin Hyuk, the leads of JTBC's upcoming drama, 'Miss Night and Day', guested on the June 10 episode of the YouTube show 'Zzanbro'; they had fun conversations with the host, Shin Dong-yeob while drinking.Lee Jung Eun said in the video, "I once asked Jin Hyuk why he wasn't dating anyone. Since Eun Ji is a catch, I asked him how he thinks about her. But he said she's like a brother to him."Jung Eun Ji said Lee Jung Eun asked her opinions about Choi Jin Hyuk as well, and that she replied with a playful, "Eww..."As Jung Eun Ji and Choi Jin Hyuk engaged in playful banter, Shin Dong-yeob grinned and said, "From what I see, I think you guys will start dating soon.""There might be something going on between them as we speak. I'd love to see everyone getting drunk and a kiss concluding this episode.", Shin Dong-yeob jokingly said, and everyone at the table burst into laughter.Lee Jung Eun shared that musical actor Hong Kwang Ho praised how talented Jung Eun Ji is as a musical actor."I love doing musicals.", Jung Eun Ji said; then she tried to add that she has been concentrating on 'Miss Night and Day' lately, but she stammered.Choi Jin Hyuk lightheartedly taunted Jung Eun Ji over her mistake, and it caught Shin Dong-yeob's attention; he chuckled and exclaimed, "Are you two having a lover's spat?"Later in the show, Choi Jin Hyuk candidly revealed his feelings about Jung Eun Ji."Honestly, she's such a great hoobae actor to me. And I've been a fan of Apink. Working on this project with her, I came to see what a nice person she is. She's such a nice person that I see her as more of a friend than a possible romantic interest.", he remarked."Oh, so you don't want to lose her.", Shin Dong-yeob said, adding that Choi Jin Hyuk and Jung Eun Ji might develop feelings while shooting romantic scenes for the drama.Lee Jung Eun said, "I think they like each other as co-stars."; however, she added she wishes the two of them to keep the door open for romance.At the end of the episode, Jung Eun Ji told Shin Dong-yeob, "I loved being on this show. I hope you keep doing 'Zzanbro' for ten more years. And I hope you stay healthy."Then, Choi Jin Hyuk told Jung Eun Ji, "You stay healthy!", out of nowhere, leaving everyone surprised.Hiding her face, Jung Eun Ji exclaimed, "You're so annoying!"; Choi Jin Hyuk muttered, "Why did I even say that?""You stay healthy? Please!", Shin Dong-yeob exclaimed, playfully commenting on the affectionate remark Choi Jin Hyuk made to Jung Eun Ji.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)