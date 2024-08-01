[SBS Star] Im Ji Yeon Tells How She Feels about Her Relationship with Lee Do Hyun Being Open to the Public

이미지 확대하기

Actress Im Ji Yeon talked about her boyfriend, actor Lee Do Hyun, and how she feels about their relationship being open to the public.On August 1, Im Ji Yeon had an interview with a news outlet for her upcoming movie 'Revolver' at a coffee place in Samcheong-dong, Seoul.During the interview, the actress talked about how life has been for her while her boyfriend, Lee Do Hyun, has been fulfilling his military duty in the Air Force's military band since August 2023."It's been going well. We're rooting for each other very much.", Im Ji Yeon replied with a slight smile.Last year, on April 1, Im Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun confirmed their relationship after a news outlet released paparazzi photos of them together.The couple has been together for over a year, and their love appears to be going on strong.When Lee Do Hyun won the Best New Actor Award at this year's Baeksang Arts Awards in May, his acceptance speech caught attention; the actor affectionately mentioned his girlfriend, Im Ji Yeon.Im Ji Yeon was at the ceremony as a nominee for the Best Actress Award; however, her real-time reaction to Lee Do Hyun's comment was unknown because she was backstage to present another award.During the interview, Im Ji Yeon mentioned that she could not hear Lee Do Hyun's comment about her at the time: "I couldn't hear it because I was backstage. But I congratulated him a lot afterward. Many other people have also congratulated him, though."The actress spoke about her relationship with Lee Do Hyun, "Having the same job, we have a positive influence on each other. Even though we don't get involved in each other's work, we always cheer each other on. I feel grateful to have someone who supports me wholeheartedly."When asked, "How do you feel about your relationship with Lee Do Hyun being public? Don't you think it's too much to handle?", Im Ji Yeon paused briefly."We got caught, so there's nothing I can do!", she uttered with a sigh, causing the reporters to laugh out loud."I mean, I didn't intend to make our relationship public. I just hope Do Hyun will stay healthy during his time in the military.", the actress remarked.(Credit= PLUS M Entertainment, 'limjjy2' 'ldh_sky' Instagram, Netflix Korea, '백상예술대상' YouTube)(SBS Star)