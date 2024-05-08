[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Do Hyun Sweetly Mentions Im JI Yeon During His Acceptance Speech

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Do Hyun sweetly mentioned his girlfriend Im Ji Yeon during his acceptance speech at Baeksang Arts Awards.The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards unfolded at COEX Hall in Seoul on May 7.Among the highlights of the evening was Lee Do Hyun's clinching of the Rookie Award for his portrayal of Bong-gil in the movie "Exhuma."When Lee Do Hyun's name was called for the award, he went up the stage, wearing a somewhat perplexed expression.Introducing himself as "Lee Do Hyun, currently serving in the Air Force," he kicked off his acceptance speech by stating, "I stepped out of my military base this morning, totally unprepared for this speech. I didn't anticipate winning at all," conveying his genuine surprise.After that, the actor shared, "Being part of 'Exhuma' brought me genuine excitement. Juggling schedules with two other projects was quite the challenge, but I was fortunate to have a supportive team behind me every step of the way. Their constant reminders to take care of my health and their encouraging words meant the world to me. I am truly grateful for their unwavering support."Reflecting on the demanding role of Bong-gil, he playfully remarked, "I found myself occasionally resenting the director for making my character so challenging to portray," before adding, "As someone who believes there are no easy roles in acting, I embraced it as a significant challenge and prepared diligently. But I aim to do even better next time. So, please, consider me for your next project."Wrapping up the speech, he said, "Dad, Mom, brother, my dog Ga-eul and Ji Yeon, I love you and thank you so much!" then he shyly smiled.His unexpected acknowledgment of Im Ji Yeon ignited a wave of cheers and applause throughout the venue.(Credit= '백상예술대상' YouTube)(SBS Star)