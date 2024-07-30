[SBS Star] Go Joon-hee Recalls Then-Agency's Frustrating Response When 'Burning Sun' Rumors Hit Her

On July 29, Go Joon-hee guested on the YouTube show 'Zzanbro' where comedian Shin Dong-yeob hosts.
Shin Dong-yeob mentioned how Go Joon-hee recently clarified the rumors about her connection to the Burning Sun scandal.
▶ [SBS Star] "SEUNGRI That Mxxxxxfxxxxr!" Go Joon-hee Strongly Denies Her 'Burning Sun' Involvement
Go Joon-hee then discussed how suspicions about her connection to the Burning Sun scandal and one of the key members involved in the scandal, SEUNGRI, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, emerged.
"The scandal broke in 2019. Those involved had a group chat, and apparently, they mentioned an actress who was 'currently in New York'.", she recalled.
"I happened to visit New York a lot in 2015. I took pictures there and posted them on my social media because why not? But people saw those pictures after the scandal and started speculating."
"I was so busy filming OCN's drama 'Possessed' that I knew little about the Burning Sun scandal back then. One day, a friend called to tell me, 'A text exchange between individuals involved in that scandal surfaced; they mentioned an actress during the conversation, and people all over the internet are suspecting that it's you!'."
"Then, even my parents started getting phone calls from their friends regarding the stories about me. I realized how serious the matter was and decided to clarify the issue. When I asked my agency to deny the rumors immediately, they said, 'We don't see the point in doing so.'.", she recalled.
She added, "Back then, I thought I would be able to start working again soon because the mentioned actress was not me. I never knew five to six years would go by like this."
Six years ago, as the Burning Sun scandal broke, a conversation from a group chat including SEUNGRI, singer Jung Joon-young, and Choi Jong Hoon, a former member of K-pop boy band FTISLAND, the key members of the scandal, was revealed.
While discussing preparing a party for investors, Choi Jong Hoon told SEUNGRI in the group chat, "(actress' name) is currently in New York."; SEUNGRI replied, "She went to New York again?"
As this conversation surfaced, rumors that 'the actress' mentioned in the group chat was Go Joon-hee began circulating.
(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, Online Community)
(SBS Star)