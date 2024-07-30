뉴스
[SBS Star] Go Joon-hee Recalls Then-Agency's Frustrating Response When 'Burning Sun' Rumors Hit Her
[SBS Star] Go Joon-hee Recalls Then-Agency's Frustrating Response When 'Burning Sun' Rumors Hit Her

Published 2024.07.30
[SBS Star] Go Joon-hee Recalls Then-Agency's Frustrating Response When 'Burning Sun' Rumors Hit Her
Actress Go Joon-hee talked about the hard times after being rumored to be involved in the Burning Sun scandal.

On July 29, Go Joon-hee guested on the YouTube show 'Zzanbro' where comedian Shin Dong-yeob hosts.

Shin Dong-yeob mentioned how Go Joon-hee recently clarified the rumors about her connection to the Burning Sun scandal.

▶ [SBS Star] "SEUNGRI That Mxxxxxfxxxxr!" Go Joon-hee Strongly Denies Her 'Burning Sun' Involvement

Go Joon-hee then discussed how suspicions about her connection to the Burning Sun scandal and one of the key members involved in the scandal, SEUNGRI, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, emerged.

"The scandal broke in 2019. Those involved had a group chat, and apparently, they mentioned an actress who was 'currently in New York'.", she recalled.

"I happened to visit New York a lot in 2015. I took pictures there and posted them on my social media because why not? But people saw those pictures after the scandal and started speculating."
Go Joon-hee
"Plus, I was in the same agency as that guy (SEUNGRI) back then. With just that information, people online started suspecting that I was the actress involved in the scandal.", Go Joon-hee expressed.

"I was so busy filming OCN's drama 'Possessed' that I knew little about the Burning Sun scandal back then. One day, a friend called to tell me, 'A text exchange between individuals involved in that scandal surfaced; they mentioned an actress during the conversation, and people all over the internet are suspecting that it's you!'."
Go Joon-hee
Go Joon-hee resumed, "I responded, 'It's not me, so who cares?'. But I contacted my then-agency about the issue since my friend was very concerned. The agency responded, 'Those are just comments on the internet, so why bother?'. I assumed it was okay to stay silent; at the end of the day, I had nothing to do with the scandal. So I thought it would be fine."

"Then, even my parents started getting phone calls from their friends regarding the stories about me. I realized how serious the matter was and decided to clarify the issue. When I asked my agency to deny the rumors immediately, they said, 'We don't see the point in doing so.'.", she recalled.
Go Joon-hee
The actress continued, "I got canceled from a drama as the rumors spread. At this point, I hired an attorney myself. I wanted to take legal action against every one of those people who I don't even know yet ruined my life."

She added, "Back then, I thought I would be able to start working again soon because the mentioned actress was not me. I never knew five to six years would go by like this."

Six years ago, as the Burning Sun scandal broke, a conversation from a group chat including SEUNGRI, singer Jung Joon-young, and Choi Jong Hoon, a former member of K-pop boy band FTISLAND, the key members of the scandal, was revealed.

While discussing preparing a party for investors, Choi Jong Hoon told SEUNGRI in the group chat, "(actress' name) is currently in New York."; SEUNGRI replied, "She went to New York again?"

As this conversation surfaced, rumors that 'the actress' mentioned in the group chat was Go Joon-hee began circulating.
Go Joon-hee

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
