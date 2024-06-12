뉴스
[SBS Star] "SEUNGRI That Mxxxxxfxxxxr!" Go Joon-hee Strongly Denies Her 'Burning Sun' Involvement
Actress Go Joon-hee fumed and teared up while clarifying that she has nothing to do with Burning Sun and SEUNGRI, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG.

On June 11, a video of Go Joon-hee's interview with announcer Jang Sung-kyu was uploaded on YouTube.

In the video, Go Joon-hee addressed the rumor that she was the actress SEUNGRI tried to set up with his investors.

Go Joon-hee, who suffered for years due to this single rumor, said, "To be honest, I don't understand why I'm being mentioned in connection with Burning Sun. I don't even know where Burning Sun is, and I've never been there. I've been saying it's not true for years, but no one listened. When I did, they would edit those parts out as well."
Go Joon-hee
When the Burning Sun scandal broke out six years ago, an online messenger conversation between SEUNGRI and individuals related to Burning Sun was revealed.

In the conversation, SEUNGRI sent a message saying, "Actress (name) is currently in New York, so we can't set her up with the investors," trying to facilitate prostitution.

Since Go Joon-hee was in New York at the time and was deemed as a close friend of SEUNGRI's, many people assumed the actress in question was Go Joon-hee.
Go Joon-hee
Regarding SEUNGRI, she angrily explained, "I attended a breast cancer campaign event hosted by a magazine with that mxxxxxfxxxxr. He was under the same agency as me back then, and I agreed when he asked to take a selfie together. That was all. I didn't know he had posted the photo on his Instagram since we didn't follow each other."

She continued, "I assumed the rumor would die down if my agency stepped in and set the record straight. But my agency did nothing about it. So, I left the agency and hired an attorney myself. But as it took time to clarify, it kind of seemed like I was admitting to it. In the process, I got canceled out of all the projects I had lined up."

Go Joon-hee shared, "I kept asking myself, 'How could something like this happen to me?' My mom even developed otolithiasis. It makes me cry when I think about my mom. At first, she hid it from me. I wondered if my mom was sick because of what I chose to do as a job."

She added tearfully, "I think it's hardest to explain something that's not true. It was a time when I learned a lot."
 

(Credit= '스튜디오 수제' YouTube, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
