[SBS Star] "SEUNGRI That Mxxxxxfxxxxr!" Go Joon-hee Strongly Denies Her 'Burning Sun' Involvement

On June 11, a video of Go Joon-hee's interview with announcer Jang Sung-kyu was uploaded on YouTube.
In the video, Go Joon-hee addressed the rumor that she was the actress SEUNGRI tried to set up with his investors.
Go Joon-hee, who suffered for years due to this single rumor, said, "To be honest, I don't understand why I'm being mentioned in connection with Burning Sun. I don't even know where Burning Sun is, and I've never been there. I've been saying it's not true for years, but no one listened. When I did, they would edit those parts out as well."
In the conversation, SEUNGRI sent a message saying, "Actress (name) is currently in New York, so we can't set her up with the investors," trying to facilitate prostitution.
Since Go Joon-hee was in New York at the time and was deemed as a close friend of SEUNGRI's, many people assumed the actress in question was Go Joon-hee.
She continued, "I assumed the rumor would die down if my agency stepped in and set the record straight. But my agency did nothing about it. So, I left the agency and hired an attorney myself. But as it took time to clarify, it kind of seemed like I was admitting to it. In the process, I got canceled out of all the projects I had lined up."
Go Joon-hee shared, "I kept asking myself, 'How could something like this happen to me?' My mom even developed otolithiasis. It makes me cry when I think about my mom. At first, she hid it from me. I wondered if my mom was sick because of what I chose to do as a job."
She added tearfully, "I think it's hardest to explain something that's not true. It was a time when I learned a lot."
(Credit= '스튜디오 수제' YouTube, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)
(SBS Star)