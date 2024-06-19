뉴스
[SBS Star] "Everyone Around Us Knew" NAYEON Says She Was Aware of BAMBAM's Past Crush on Her
Published 2024.06.19
NAYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE revealed she was aware that K-pop boy group GOT7 member BAMBAM, who used to be her labelmate at JYP Entertainment, had a crush on her in the past.

On the June 18 episode of entertainer Jonathan's YouTube show, NAYEON guested and had fun conversations with the host.

While listing some facts about NAYEON, Jonathan mentioned, "People say you are very good at flirting."

When NAYEON wondered where that assumption came from, Jonathan brought up BAMBAM's recent confession on his YouTube channel; the singer revealed that he had feelings for NAYEON when they were trainees.

▶ [SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Confesses that He Used to Fancy TWICE NAYEON; JIHYO Gets Surprised
NAYEON & BAMBAM
"You heard about it, right?", the host asked, to which NAYEON nodded and burst into laughter.

"Yeah, I know he said it while JIHYO guested on his YouTube show. And he brought it up during his appearance on this show, didn't he? I saw that, too.", NAYEON said with a chuckle.

"Yeah, he's been mentioning it everywhere.", Jonathan playfully added.

The host then asked NAYEON, "Back then, has BAMBAM expressed that he had feelings for you?"

After a bit of a pause, NAYEON replied, "I think he did, but..."

"I had a chance to discuss it with BAMBAM recently.", she resumed, "Back then, everyone around us knew that BAMBAM fancied me. Like, it was rather a meme."
NAYEON & BAMBAM
When Jonathan asked NAYEON how it felt when BAMBAM confessed his love to her, she chuckled and replied, "No, he didn't do that!"

"He was very young back then. He was so cute that older trainee boys playfully teased him all the time.", NAYEON explained.

She added, "BAMBAM 'liking' me was a kind of an inside joke among the trainees. It was not like that he was seriously into me. And he did not express that he liked me or anything."

"Yeah, when you found out that BAMBAM fancied you, I think you would have simply said, 'Oh, really?', thought of it as a funny episode, and moved on. I don't think you would have taken it seriously.", Jonathan said; NAYEON replied, "That's correct."
NAYEON & BAMBAM

(Credit= '동네스타K' '뱀집' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
