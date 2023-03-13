[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Confesses that He Used to Fancy TWICE NAYEON; JIHYO Gets Surprised

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 surprised JIHYO of girl group TWICE by telling her that he used to fancy her group member NAYEON.On March 11, BAMBAM unveiled a trailer for the next episode of 'BAMBAM SHOW' on his YouTube channel.In this trailer, JIHYO was seen visiting BAMBAM's place for the show.The talk began with JIHYO introducing BAMBAM to TWICE's latest track 'SET ME FREE' that was released on March 10.JIHYO taught BAMBAM the dance moves of 'SET ME FREE', BAMBAM suggested her some ending poses and more.They boasted incredible chemistry as past labelmates at JYP Entertainment, who had known each other for years.As their conversation went on, BAMBAM made a surprising confession to JIHYO out of nowhere; he told her, "You know, I used to fancy NAYEON."Immediately after hearing this, JIHYO's eyes widened in great shock, and she turned speechless for a few seconds.Then, she spoke, "Wow, you're honestly not afraid of saying anything, aren't you? You don't even try to hide things...!", and added in a loud voice, "You're so awesome. You're so awesome, BAMBAM!""You're so awesome, (name)!" is a quote from Netflix's much-talked-about series 'The Glory', which recently turned into a meme.In response to her comment, BAMBAM laughed and stated, "I'm sure they'll edit this bit out."BAMBAM's confession not only startled JIHYO, but also a lot of K-pop fans across the globe.(Credit= '뱀집' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)