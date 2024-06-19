[SBS Star] '9-Year Couple' Kim Woo Bin Spotted on His Phone While Waiting for Shin Mina to Shop

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Woo Bin was spotted using his phone while waiting for his girlfriend, actress Shin Mina, to shop—just like many boyfriends do around the world.On June 18, a post titled "Look at Kim Woo Bin Waiting for His Girlfriend While She Shops" was uploaded online.The post featured photos of Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina shopping at a mall together.In the first photo, Shin Mina is seen picking out an outfit with Kim Woo Bin standing by her side.The next photo showed Kim Woo Bin sitting on a chair outside a fitting room, using his phone while waiting for his girlfriend.People had a lot to say about these photos, leaving comments like, "Kim Woo Bin is just like any other guy shopping with his girlfriend! LOL," "Everyone's lives seem quite similar," "Even with her face covered by a mask, you can tell it's Shin Mina because she looks pretty even with that mask!" and "Their tall figures and good looks are amazing!"Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina grew close while filming a commercial together in February 2015, and they began dating later that year.During Kim Woo Bin's battle with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017, Shin Mina's unwavering love and support shone through as she made numerous visits to him in the hospital.Her dedication earned admiration and support from fans around the world.Even though it has been over nine years since they started dating, their love still seem stronger than ever; they recently went on a trip to Japan wearing matching jackets as well.Currently, they stand out as one of the longest-lasting celebrity couples in the Korean entertainment industry.(Credit= Online Community, GIORDANO)(SBS Star)