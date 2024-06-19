뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] '9-Year Couple' Kim Woo Bin Spotted on His Phone While Waiting for Shin Mina to Shop
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] '9-Year Couple' Kim Woo Bin Spotted on His Phone While Waiting for Shin Mina to Shop

Published 2024.06.19 11:38 View Count
[SBS Star] '9-Year Couple' Kim Woo Bin Spotted on His Phone While Waiting for Shin Mina to Shop
Actor Kim Woo Bin was spotted using his phone while waiting for his girlfriend, actress Shin Mina, to shop—just like many boyfriends do around the world.

On June 18, a post titled "Look at Kim Woo Bin Waiting for His Girlfriend While She Shops" was uploaded online.

The post featured photos of Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina shopping at a mall together.

In the first photo, Shin Mina is seen picking out an outfit with Kim Woo Bin standing by her side.

The next photo showed Kim Woo Bin sitting on a chair outside a fitting room, using his phone while waiting for his girlfriend.

People had a lot to say about these photos, leaving comments like, "Kim Woo Bin is just like any other guy shopping with his girlfriend! LOL," "Everyone's lives seem quite similar," "Even with her face covered by a mask, you can tell it's Shin Mina because she looks pretty even with that mask!" and "Their tall figures and good looks are amazing!"
Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina
Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina
Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina grew close while filming a commercial together in February 2015, and they began dating later that year.

During Kim Woo Bin's battle with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017, Shin Mina's unwavering love and support shone through as she made numerous visits to him in the hospital.

Her dedication earned admiration and support from fans around the world.

Even though it has been over nine years since they started dating, their love still seem stronger than ever; they recently went on a trip to Japan wearing matching jackets as well. 

▶ [SBS Star] '9-Year Couple' Kim Woo Bin ♥ Shin Mina Go On a Trip to Japan Wearing Matching Jackets

Currently, they stand out as one of the longest-lasting celebrity couples in the Korean entertainment industry.
Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina
(Credit= Online Community, GIORDANO) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지